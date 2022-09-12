Great North Run pictures: More photos from race day as runners take on half marathon to South Shields seafront
As an estimated 60,000 runners took on the famous half marathon route between Newcastle and South Shields, we were there capturing the action on camera.
It was a Great North Run with a difference on Sunday, September 11 as the landmark event paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died days before the race was held.
After a poignant start to the day with a moving speech from founder Sir Brendan Foster, and a minute’s silence from the runners in honour of Her Majesty, the applause and cheers were in full force for the determined people making their way along the course.
And as always, there were plenty of smiles for the camera as the runners crossed the finish line.
See if you can spot any familiar faces in our second round-up of race day pictures. Click here to take a closer look at our first set of 34 pictures.
Well done to everyone who took part – and a big thank you from us to the organisers and volunteers on the day.