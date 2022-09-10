Great North Run: See where and when to watch live BBC coverage as event goes ahead
This year’s Great North Run is due to be broadcast on TV despite changes to the schedule after the death of the Queen.
Organisers confirmed on Friday that the main race between Newcastle and South Shields will go ahead as planned on Sunday, September 11.
And although, much of the BBC’s coverage has been devoted to the death of the Queen in recent days, viewers will still set to be able to watch the event live on the BBC.
In the latest broadcast schedule for BBC One the Great North Run is due to air between 10am-11.30am.
Coverage will then switch to BBC Two earlier than billed from 11.30am until 12.15pm.
And according to the BBC’s website, people can also watch the event live on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.
The Junior and Mini Great North Runs which were scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 10, have been cancelled.