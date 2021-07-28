Greggs launch third vegan bake with new vegan sausage, bean and 'CheeZe' melt

Greggs has officially launched its third vegan bake on Wednesday, July 28. Picture: PA.

Greggs has today, (Wednesday, July 28) announced that their new vegan bake, the sausage, bean and cheeZe melt will be launching from Thursday, August 5.

The vegan friendly bake will be loaded with pieces of vegan sausage, grated original and mozzarella flavour vegan cheeZe, and baked beans.

Pastry fans will also be able to order the new bake through click+collect and on Just Eat.

The replica of Greggs’ original sausage, bean and cheese melt will be available at more than 2,000 stores across the UK.

The news comes after the high street bakery launched its Vegan Sausage Roll in 2019 followed by the Vegan Steak Bake in 2020, which saw over half of shops selling out within minutes on launch day.

A premiere event for the vegan steak bake took place in Newcastle on New Year’s Day, and it saw customers queue around the block to try and be one of the first to get their hands on one.

Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs, said: “The latest addition to our menu gives customers another vegan friendly alternative to one of our most iconic menu items.

"As we expand our vegan options with the launch of our new Vegan Sausage, Bean and CheeZe Melt, we mark another milestone as we continue with our journey to become our customers’ favourite destination for food-on-the-go.”

The new Vegan Sausage, Bean and CheeZe Melt (427kcal) will cost from £1.60 and will be available in all Greggs shops across the UK.

