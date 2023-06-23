Group promoting cultural togetherness to join Hartlepool Carnival 100th anniversary celebrations

Crowds gather at Borough Hall ahead of last year's Hartlepool Carnival parade.

Transformers HPL were set up in 2021 with the key aim of integrating ethnic minority groups with the local community in Hartlepool and embracing each other’s different cultures and traditions in fun and engaging ways.

The group are taking part in the celebrations for 100 years of Hartlepool Carnival and are planning to enter a diversity float in the parade on the Headland on Saturday, August 12.

They are reaching out to all local businesses for support by means of sponsorship towards their participation in the historic carnival.

Transformers HPL members (left to right) Nomusa Malinga and Georgina Mainoo. Picture by FRANK REID

Georgina Mainoo and Nomusa Malinga, who run Transformers HPL, said: “We are organising a diversity float parade with different cultures and countries coming together on the float.

"There will be a party after the parade featuring DJs from different countries – something different for the community.”

They added: “Our ultimate aim is to see Hartlepool as the main town in the North East that passionately embraces cultural diversity culminating in annual multicultural celebrations such as this carnival for generations to come.”

Since being formed, Transformers HPL has celebrated Black History Month and held African drumming workshops in local schools, taken part in community litter picks in Owton Manor, and took part in last year’s Hartlepool Carnival.

It has also formed a social group consisting mainly of the ethnic minority residents of Hartlepool to share information, socialise and help each other if anyone is struggling.