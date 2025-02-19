Hartlepool has an abundance of activities for all the family.
From farms and museums to golf and bowling, there is something for everyone.
1. Hartlepool Art Gallery, Christ Church
Hartlepool Art Gallery is hosting a free art session on February 28 for youngsters aged five and older to make their own frog puppet. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RSPB Saltholme, Seaton Carew Road
RSPB Saltholme offers family-friendly wetlands where visitors can bird watch through hides and screens and learn more about Hartlepool's local birds. This nature reserve also boasts a family discovery zone, cafe and newly renovated playground for children. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Larrys Lanes & Games, The Front, Seaton Carew
Looking for something to do on a rainy day? Larry's Lanes & Games offers fun for all the family including indoor bowling, darts and shuffleboard. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Heugh Battery Museum, Moor Terrace
The Heugh Battery Museum is the only surviving First World War battlefield in the UK and is proud to have defended the town against the devastating Bombardment of the Hartlepools in 1914. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.