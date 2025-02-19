Are you looking for something to do with the kids this half-term?Are you looking for something to do with the kids this half-term?
Half-term fun: 13 family-friendly things to do in the Hartlepool area during the February half-term holiday

By Madeleine Raine
Published 19th Feb 2025, 16:04 BST
Looking for something to do during the half-term holiday?

Hartlepool has an abundance of activities for all the family.

From farms and museums to golf and bowling, there is something for everyone.

Hartlepool Art Gallery is hosting a free art session on February 28 for youngsters aged five and older to make their own frog puppet.

1. Hartlepool Art Gallery, Christ Church

Hartlepool Art Gallery is hosting a free art session on February 28 for youngsters aged five and older to make their own frog puppet. Photo: Frank Reid

RSPB Saltholme offers family-friendly wetlands where visitors can bird watch through hides and screens and learn more about Hartlepool's local birds. This nature reserve also boasts a family discovery zone, cafe and newly renovated playground for children.

2. RSPB Saltholme, Seaton Carew Road

RSPB Saltholme offers family-friendly wetlands where visitors can bird watch through hides and screens and learn more about Hartlepool's local birds. This nature reserve also boasts a family discovery zone, cafe and newly renovated playground for children. Photo: Frank Reid

Looking for something to do on a rainy day? Larry's Lanes & Games offers fun for all the family including indoor bowling, darts and shuffleboard.

3. Larrys Lanes & Games, The Front, Seaton Carew

Looking for something to do on a rainy day? Larry's Lanes & Games offers fun for all the family including indoor bowling, darts and shuffleboard. Photo: Frank Reid

The Heugh Battery Museum is the only surviving First World War battlefield in the UK and is proud to have defended the town against the devastating Bombardment of the Hartlepools in 1914.

4. Heugh Battery Museum, Moor Terrace

The Heugh Battery Museum is the only surviving First World War battlefield in the UK and is proud to have defended the town against the devastating Bombardment of the Hartlepools in 1914. Photo: Frank Reid

