More of our readers' Spooky Snaps for Halloween 2021 - great work on the costumes!

Halloween 2021: Round off October 31 in style with our third batch of North East Spooky Snaps

Looking for ghosts, ghouls and monsters of all shapes and sizes?

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 2:27 pm

Well, you’ve come to the right place!

Halloween may be drawing to a close but there’s still time to share some of your fang-tastic Spooky Snaps before October 31 is over.

Our readers have been channelling the spirit of the season with their fancy dress, face paint and pumpkin carvings.

So, see if you can spot any familiar faces in our costume round-up.

You can feast your eyes on more Halloween outfits with our picture special here and don't forget to check out our first batch of Spooky Snaps from earlier this week here.

Don’t worry if we have not featured your snap yet. We have been inundated with photographs from our brilliant readers – and we will use as many as possible online or in print before spooky season is over.

1. Roar!

Luke, age 5, shows off his costume.

Photo: Tash Louise Keighley

2. Double trouble

Daisy and Clayton looking cute for Halloween!

Photo: Shan Louise Smith Gough

3. Spooky

Tabatha and Poppy ready for fright night!

Photo: Liv Walden

4. Cheeky Chucky

Rueben is full of smiles.

Photo: Paula New

