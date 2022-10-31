News you can trust since 1877
Ghosts are hiding in some of Hartlepool's well-known places.

Halloween 2022: 16 of Hartlepool's spookiest ghosts - and where to find them

Get into the spirit of Halloween by learning about 16 of Hartlepool’s spookiest ghosts.

By Pamela Bilalova
26 minutes ago

Some quite well-known places across town are believed to be inhabited by mysterious apparitions.

A grey lady haunting the Headland, a phantom soldier patrolling a town a museum and haunted pubs – Hartlepool has no shortage of spooky tales.

More details on some of these stories are available in the book Haunted Hartlepool and East Durham by Paul Screeton.

Have a look at the spookiest places in the area in our gallery below.

1. The Jacksons Arms, Tower Street

The pub is said to be home to a glamorous ghost with bleached blonde hair. Mysteriously spilling drinks have also been reported.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Headland graveyard

A Grey Lady is said to patrol the Headland graveyard and the cellars of The Cosmopolitan pub.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. The Grand Hotel

Doors would often bang shut loudly for no reason and a mischievous spirit was reported to push men who were spending a penny in the toilets.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. The Pot House, Croft Terrace

Former landlord Albert has been spotted several times at the pub, along with his good lady wife.

Photo: Frank Reid

