1. Halloween 2025
Thanks to Lorna Casey for sending us this photo of her little ones showing off their Halloween decorations. Photo: Other, third party
2. Halloween 2025
Thanks to Jayne Wright for sending us this photo of Wednesday and Morticia Adams ready for Halloween. Photo: Jayne Wright
3. Halloween 2025
Daisy Smith, 5, is dressed up as a little vampire for Halloween. Photo: Other, third party
4. Halloween 2025
Clayton Smith, 7, dresses up as a zombie vampire for Halloween. Photo: Other, third party