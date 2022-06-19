Readers have been sharing their Father's Day messages for loved ones.

Happy Father's Day! Hartlepool families send special Father's Day messages to loved ones in picture round-up

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads, step-dads, grandads, uncles and other people who are like dads to us.

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 4:55 am

Today (Sunday, June 19) is all about you, as we raise a glass and say thank you for all you do for your families.

And ahead of the big day, we asked the Hartlepool Mail readers to share their treasured photographs and touching messages for the special men in their lives.

Here are a selection of your greetings and tributes to loved ones this Father’s Day.

1. Flying high

Victoria Louise Sedgwick said: "Happy Father’s Day to the best dad our children could ask for, we love you so much Marc Sedgwick.”

Photo: Victoria Louise Sedgwick

2. Always missed

Claire Innes said: "My dad left a huge hole in my heart, dancing up in the sky always and forever in my heart.”

Photo: Claire Innes

3. So loved

Pamela Cairns said: "Our amazing dad John Cairns. Loved and missed always.”

Photo: Pamela Cairns

4. The best

Ken Coulson said: "My lovely late dad, passed away 7th of December 1993, always in our hearts, loved and missed. RIP,, goodnight sleep tight you were the very best."

Photo: Ken Coulson

