Happy hump day: Here are 14 MORE photos of people enjoying the summer sun in Hartlepool on Wonderful Wednesday

Forget hump day...when the sun is out, everyone is out.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 14th Jun 2023, 17:21 BST

Today saw temperatures reach 23 degrees in Hartlepool, which brought people from across the town out of their homes and into the sunshine.

Our audio visual editor Frank Reid took these photos of people basking in the summer heat at Ward Jackson Park.

If you missed his Terrific Tuesday photos, click here.

Paloma, Jody, Hallie and Katie enjoy their picnic at Ward Jackson Park.

1. Girls just want to have fun

Paloma, Jody, Hallie and Katie enjoy their picnic at Ward Jackson Park. Photo: Frank Reid

Anne Wood is enjoying the sunshine today.

2. What a smile

Anne Wood is enjoying the sunshine today. Photo: Frank Reid

Tom Steven takes his dogs Malcolm and Joey out for a mid-afternoon stroll.

3. It's a dog's life

Tom Steven takes his dogs Malcolm and Joey out for a mid-afternoon stroll. Photo: Frank Reid

Becky Woolley is looking relaxed after her walk at Ward Jackson Park earlier today.

4. Out for a summer stroll

Becky Woolley is looking relaxed after her walk at Ward Jackson Park earlier today. Photo: Frank Reid

