From museums and art galleries to theatres and sporting activities, there’s something for everyone to do here in 2025.
1. Heugh Battery Museum, Moor Terrace
The Heugh Battery Museum is the only surviving First World War battlefield in the UK and is proud to have defended the town against the devastating Bombardment of the Hartlepools in 1914. Photo: Tim Richardson
2. National Museum of the Royal Navy, Jackson Dock
The National Museum of the Royal Navy is home to the oldest floating British warship and boasts a recreated 18th Century seaport. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Mural trail
Lewis Hobson, of Durham Spray Paints, has painted a number of murals across the Headland, the town centre and along the streets of Blackhall. Can you find them all? Photo: Frank Reid
4. RSPB Saltholme, Seaton Carew Road
RSPB Saltholme offers family-friendly wetlands where visitors can bird watch through hides and screens and learn more about Hartlepool's local birds. This nature reserve also boasts a family discovery zone, cafe and newly renovated playground for children. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.