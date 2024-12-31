Looking for something to do in 2025?Looking for something to do in 2025?
Happy New Year: Here are 25 things to do in and around Hartlepool in 2025

By Madeleine Raine
Published 31st Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT
Hartlepool is a former fishing town steeped in history and culture, making it a sought-after destination for people across the UK.

From museums and art galleries to theatres and sporting activities, there’s something for everyone to do here in 2025.

The Heugh Battery Museum is the only surviving First World War battlefield in the UK and is proud to have defended the town against the devastating Bombardment of the Hartlepools in 1914.

1. Heugh Battery Museum, Moor Terrace

The Heugh Battery Museum is the only surviving First World War battlefield in the UK and is proud to have defended the town against the devastating Bombardment of the Hartlepools in 1914. Photo: Tim Richardson

The National Museum of the Royal Navy is home to the oldest floating British warship and boasts a recreated 18th Century seaport.

2. National Museum of the Royal Navy, Jackson Dock

The National Museum of the Royal Navy is home to the oldest floating British warship and boasts a recreated 18th Century seaport. Photo: Frank Reid

Lewis Hobson, of Durham Spray Paints, has painted a number of murals across the Headland, the town centre and along the streets of Blackhall. Can you find them all?

3. Mural trail

Lewis Hobson, of Durham Spray Paints, has painted a number of murals across the Headland, the town centre and along the streets of Blackhall. Can you find them all? Photo: Frank Reid

RSPB Saltholme offers family-friendly wetlands where visitors can bird watch through hides and screens and learn more about Hartlepool's local birds. This nature reserve also boasts a family discovery zone, cafe and newly renovated playground for children.

4. RSPB Saltholme, Seaton Carew Road

RSPB Saltholme offers family-friendly wetlands where visitors can bird watch through hides and screens and learn more about Hartlepool's local birds. This nature reserve also boasts a family discovery zone, cafe and newly renovated playground for children. Photo: Frank Reid

