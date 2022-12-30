Hart Community Primary School, in Magdalene Drive, Hart, needs to collect enough coins – 62,137 to be exact – to stretch the length of a mile as part of the Bright Sparks £20 Challenge.

Alice House Hospice’s Bright Sparks £20 Challenge, in partnership with EDF Energy, runs from November 2022 until January 2023 and is a fundraiser aimed at encouraging team working skills, entrepreneurial spirit and creativity.

Hart must generate as much money as possible, starting with a stake of £20 given to it by the Hartlepool hospice.

Hart Primary School pupils from left: Saoirse, Reme, Charles, Joshua, Alice and Emily with a collection of 2p coins collected for charity.

Headteacher Marie Crowe said: “It’s a different idea to try and make as much money as possible.”

She added: “We thought about the cost of living crisis and it’s a lot to ask of people but a lot of people have copper lying around.”

Pupils will be collecting money until Friday, January 27, when they will calculate how far the coins have stretched and either run, jog or walk that distance.

An awards ceremony will follow the campaign where gold, silver and bronze awards will be up for grabs for the most successful teams.

Hart Primary School pupil, Alice Brash, ready to bag the collection of 2p coins for charity.

Ms Crowe said: “The children are really excited. There’s a real buzz around.”

According to Ms Crowe, pupils will run, jog or walk around the school field “so they are doing something for the money.”

Members of the school’s council came up with the idea and are looking forward to seeing how many coins they can raise.

This is not the first year the school has taken part in the Bright Sparks Challenge, however, and it is something it hopes to do again next year.

Pupils are also hosting a movie night at the school where hot chocolate and cookies will be served to raise even more money for the hospice.

To donate any two pence coins, contact the school on (01429) 273283.

The school has also said it will accept coins larger than two pence which can be changed.

