Hart Community Primary School, in Magdalene Drive, Hart, raised £1300.34, which is the equivalent of 65,017 two pence piece coins, in aid of Alice House Hospice.

Pupils collected 2,880 more coins than expected, running one mile around the school playground to mark their achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was all part of Alice House Hospice’s Bright Sparks £20 Challenge, which is a fundraiser aimed at encouraging team working skills, entrepreneurial spirit and creativity.

Hart Community Primary School pupils with bags of money they raised.

Headteacher Marie Crowe said: “It was a challenge but we did it. We are so proud of the determination the children had.”

She added: “The children were thrilled to have raised more than we had set out to and that they could help such an important local charity.”

Pupils had until Friday, January 27, to collect 62,137 coins and then either, run, jog or walk that distance.

Ms Crowe said: “It’s a different idea to try and make as much money as possible.”

Hart Community Primary School pupils with bags of money they raised.

She added: “We thought about the cost of living crisis and it’s a lot to ask of people but a lot of people have copper lying around.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not the first year the school has taken part in the Bright Sparks Challenge, however, and is something it hopes to do again next year.

Ms Crowe said: “The children here at Hart are passionate about making a difference in their local community and they were incredibly determined to meet the fundraising target.