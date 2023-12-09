Hartfields Retirement Village in Hartlepool celebrates 15th anniversary with opening of new shop serving Costa coffee
Hartfields, at Bishop Cuthbert, was officially opened by Duke of Gloucester on November 18, 2008.
Since opening, it has been home to more than 800 residents.
Invited guests toasted the anniversary at an event which also celebrated the opening of a new coffee shop, serving tasty homemade food as well Costa Coffee.
Hartfields’ general manager, Charlotte Hope, said: “What a wonderful day it has been today celebrating the 15th anniversary of Hartfields and sharing fond memories with a number of staff who have worked here, and residents who have lived here from Hartfields opening back in 2008.
"It has been a privilege watching Hartfields grow over this time into the wonderful community it has become, and I am very grateful to be a part of this.
“The day was even more special as it was twinned with the opening of our new coffee shop which now proudly serves Costa Coffee.
"A huge thank you goes to our residents and staff teams for making this such a success.”
Over the last 15 years, residents and staff have shared many happy memories together including street parties for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year and the King’s Coronation earlier this year.
Residents had a strong input in the planning of the new coffee shop which was opened to guests by George Wood, chair of the Hartfields Management Committee, and residents Mary Fletcher and Marilyn Caygill.
George said: “Hartfields has always attempted to stay attached as part of the local community which has changed and grown significantly in that time.
"There have been many challenges in those 15 years, but residents have always played a part in shaping the future.”
Hartfields is managed by the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust.
Head of extra care and interim housing lead Kate Thompson, who attended the event, said: “It’s been a great pleasure to celebrate the 15th year anniversary of Hartfields retirement community.
"This community has grown from strength to strength in that time and this is all down to the commitment from our teams who work at Hartfields and the residents that call Hartfields their home.”