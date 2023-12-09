Staff and residents of a thriving Hartlepool retirement community celebrated its 15th anniversary with the opening of a new coffee shop.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartfields, at Bishop Cuthbert, was officially opened by Duke of Gloucester on November 18, 2008.

Since opening, it has been home to more than 800 residents.

Invited guests toasted the anniversary at an event which also celebrated the opening of a new coffee shop, serving tasty homemade food as well Costa Coffee.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartfields residents (left to right) Mary Fletcher, George Wood and Marilyn Caygyll cut the ribbon to officially open the new coffee shop. Picture by FRANK REID

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartfields’ general manager, Charlotte Hope, said: “What a wonderful day it has been today celebrating the 15th anniversary of Hartfields and sharing fond memories with a number of staff who have worked here, and residents who have lived here from Hartfields opening back in 2008.

"It has been a privilege watching Hartfields grow over this time into the wonderful community it has become, and I am very grateful to be a part of this.

“The day was even more special as it was twinned with the opening of our new coffee shop which now proudly serves Costa Coffee.

"A huge thank you goes to our residents and staff teams for making this such a success.”

Hartfields Retirement Village's new coffee shop staff. Picture by FRANK REID

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last 15 years, residents and staff have shared many happy memories together including street parties for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year and the King’s Coronation earlier this year.

Residents had a strong input in the planning of the new coffee shop which was opened to guests by George Wood, chair of the Hartfields Management Committee, and residents Mary Fletcher and Marilyn Caygill.

George said: “Hartfields has always attempted to stay attached as part of the local community which has changed and grown significantly in that time.

Residents, family members and guests gather for the the opening of the coffee shop at Hartfields. Picture by FRANK REID

"There have been many challenges in those 15 years, but residents have always played a part in shaping the future.”

Hartfields is managed by the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of extra care and interim housing lead Kate Thompson, who attended the event, said: “It’s been a great pleasure to celebrate the 15th year anniversary of Hartfields retirement community.