Members of Hartlepool’s Community Led Inclusion Partnership (CLIP) tested five disabled bikes at the new 800-metre cycling track in Summerhill Country Park, off Catcote Road.

CLIP, which offers support to people in Hartlepool with disabilities and sensory loss, was given a budget of £11,600 by Hartlepool Borough Council to buy new disabled bikes for its members.

CLIP currently has five disabled bikes but hopes to secure another five by the end of the year.

Members of Hartlepool Community Led Inclusion Partnership (CLIP) trying out the new disabled bikes that Hartlepool Borough Council has secured at Summerhill Park.

CLIP coordinator Tracie Bestford said: "It’s great to just be able to finally come down and get to use the bikes and see all of the members just so happy on them and to continue to work with our local authority on what other bikes are needed here at the cycle track.”

Hartlepool Borough Council has been working alongside CLIP from the beginning of the design stage to find the most suitable bikes for its members as well as identifying any gaps in the range of bikes they already have.

Dan Garthwaite, the council’s participation and strategy manager, said: “This is our first consultation that has been finished and we can finally say to families, this is what you’ve been involved in and that’s what everything has come to.”

Danielle Skinner, mum of ten-year-old Harry Skinner, who came along to test the bikes, said: “It’s such a good idea because children like Harry can’t physically ride a bike and this gives them the opportunity to do that and to be able to pick their own bikes as well.”

Amy Wiliams, 7, tries out a new disabled bike in collaboration with the Hartlepool Community Led Inclusion Partnership (CLIP) and Hartlepool Borough Council.

Mr Garthwaite said there has been money available in the past but due to storage restrictions no bikes were bought.

Since the opening of its new cycling hub in July 2022, however, the country park now has two storage sheds, one which is shared by NE BMX and Manilla Cycling.

Summerhill Country Park’s new cycling track provides accessible and traffic-free community cycling facilities and opportunities for all ages and abilities.

For more information on how to get involved or become a member, visit www.clip.uk.com/.