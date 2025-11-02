Hartlepool actor Lewis Cope breezes through Strictly Come Dancing Halloween results show
On Saturday, November 1, the former Emmerdale actor and his partner Katya Jones scored 40 out of 40 for their dance routine performed to the soundtrack Creep by Radiohead.
Lewis, 30, who was told the dance could not have been made "any better", impressing the judges with his tap dancing skills and synchronised dance movements.
Sunday's results show, which took place on November 2, featured a performance of Traitors star Cat Burns’ song How To Be Human, accompanied by a routine from professional dancers Michelle Tsiakkas and Nancy Xu.
The Strictly professionals also performed a Monsters' Ball group dance.
The remaining nine couples will take to the dancefloor on Saturday, November 8, when Strictly returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment will also play on November 9 to mark Remembrance Sunday.