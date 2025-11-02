Lewis Cope is through to next week’s Strictly Come Dancing show after he and his partner secured the season’s first perfect score.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, November 1, the former Emmerdale actor and his partner Katya Jones scored 40 out of 40 for their dance routine performed to the soundtrack Creep by Radiohead.

Lewis, 30, who was told the dance could not have been made "any better", impressing the judges with his tap dancing skills and synchronised dance movements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday's results show, which took place on November 2, featured a performance of Traitors star Cat Burns’ song How To Be Human, accompanied by a routine from professional dancers Michelle Tsiakkas and Nancy Xu.

Lewis Cope and his partner Katya Jones danced to Creep by Radiohead on Strictly Come Dancing's Saturday night show. Photo credit Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire.

The Strictly professionals also performed a Monsters' Ball group dance.

The remaining nine couples will take to the dancefloor on Saturday, November 8, when Strictly returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment will also play on November 9 to mark Remembrance Sunday.