Ex Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope from Hartlepool booked his place on next weekend’s Strictly Halloween special after topping the leader board on Saturday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dancing the quickstep to Ring Of Fire with professional partner Katya Jones, the pair scored 34 out of a possible 40 points on this week’s “Icon” show which paid tribute to some of the world's biggest music stars.

Lewis, who dressed as country music legend Johnny Cash, once again earned high praise from the judges – also dressed as music icons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Craig Revel Horwood said: "I absolutely loved it, it was clean, it had flight. You are incredible."

Lewis scored 34 points on Strictly on Saturday night's Icons Week. Photo: BBC

Fellow judge Motsi Mabuse added: "This is how you open a show. This was so on top, I absolutely love the way you work with music.

"I love how you've developed your ballroom, especially dancing in connection with your dance partner.

"Perfect start of the evening. Well done."

I was not the first time the pair topped the leaderboard after previously scoring 37 points for their paso doble to The Plaza of Execution from the film the Mask of Zorro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Cope and Katya Jones during their appearance on the live show of Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing show on BBC1. Photo credit should read: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Lewis, a former member of Hartlepool street dance troupe Ruff Diamond, will be back for the series’ popular Halloween Special on Saturday, November 1.

He is one of the show’s frontrunners with the bookmakers to lift the glitterball trophy, alongside popular YouTuber George Clarke.

Earlier in the show, hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly acknowledged the news of their departure from the series after fronting the show together since 2014.

Former footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink became the fourth celebrity to be eliminated in Sunday’s results show.