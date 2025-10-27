Hartlepool actor Lewis Cope tops Strictly leaderboard again as judges give former Chelsea footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink the boot
Dancing the quickstep to Ring Of Fire with professional partner Katya Jones, the pair scored 34 out of a possible 40 points on this week’s “Icon” show which paid tribute to some of the world's biggest music stars.
Lewis, who dressed as country music legend Johnny Cash, once again earned high praise from the judges – also dressed as music icons.
Judge Craig Revel Horwood said: "I absolutely loved it, it was clean, it had flight. You are incredible."
Fellow judge Motsi Mabuse added: "This is how you open a show. This was so on top, I absolutely love the way you work with music.
"I love how you've developed your ballroom, especially dancing in connection with your dance partner.
"Perfect start of the evening. Well done."
I was not the first time the pair topped the leaderboard after previously scoring 37 points for their paso doble to The Plaza of Execution from the film the Mask of Zorro.
Lewis, a former member of Hartlepool street dance troupe Ruff Diamond, will be back for the series’ popular Halloween Special on Saturday, November 1.
He is one of the show’s frontrunners with the bookmakers to lift the glitterball trophy, alongside popular YouTuber George Clarke.
Earlier in the show, hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly acknowledged the news of their departure from the series after fronting the show together since 2014.
Former footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink became the fourth celebrity to be eliminated in Sunday’s results show.