Hartlepool has been awarded £1.5 million by in a government initiative to revitalise parts of the town and speed up community improvements.

Town MP Jonathan Brash has announced the investment under the government’s Pride in Place initiative to deliver visible improvements to high streets and improve places and spaces of community value.

Hartlepool has been allocated £750,000 this financial year and £750,000 in 2026-27 that will be spent on "immediate, tangible projects” that reflect local pride.

It will be delivered through Hartlepool Borough Council in partnership with Mr Brash, ensuring the funding goes towards the projects that matter most to residents.

Jonathan Brash MP in Hartlepool town centre.

He said he will work closely with the council to agree the priorities for the investment to the “maximum benefit” for residents.

Mr Brash said: “Hartlepool is on the up. From energy to industry, culture to communities, we are leading the way in bringing good jobs, world-class facilities and real pride back to our town.

"This new £1.5 million investment that I’ve secured will make a visible difference to our town and it’s just the latest step in a journey of growth that Hartlepool deserves."

It comes as the government also announced new powers for local authorities to help them have greater control of their town centres, by cracking down on “fake” barbers, vape shops and blocking undesirable new shops.

Councils will also have greater powers to take over empty commercial properties to give local businesses the chance to bring them back into use.

Mr Brash added: “Getting on top of the crisis on our high streets is a huge a priority for people in Hartlepool.

"They want to support independent local businesses and they are sick to death of seeing a new barbers or vape shop open often owned by people outside the town.

“It’s time for us to have our high streets back. This funding and the new powers will arm us to do just that.”

The government says local authorities, working with local stakeholders, are best placed to manage the investment that will increase pride in neighbourhoods, which in turn is hoped to draw in private investment.