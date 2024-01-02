An amateur dramatics group will help to blow away the January blues with their annual pantomime.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Greatham Village Players are proud to perform their 25th panto with Jack and the Beanstalk at Greatham Community Centre from Tuesday, January 9, to Saturday, January 13.

This year’s new script is by tlc Creative made up of writers Damian Trasler, Dave Lovesy and Steve Clark, whose hilarious scripts were previously used by for Sinbad the Sailor in 2018 and Aladdin in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two stalwarts who have been with the Players from the start and are involved in this year’s production are Brian Price, playing Gendarme Jean, and Jean Proctor in costume and wardrobe.

Milking Time for Dame Trott (Hugh Stitt), Dozy Den (Rachel Robinson) and Buttercup (Eric Ainsley).

Other long-standing members are Hugh Stitt, this year playing Dame Trott after making his debut in 2003, while Anita Stitt is directing her seventh consecutive pantomime.