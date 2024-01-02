Hartlepool amateur dramatics group putting on 25th annual pantomime - see how to get tickets
Greatham Village Players are proud to perform their 25th panto with Jack and the Beanstalk at Greatham Community Centre from Tuesday, January 9, to Saturday, January 13.
This year’s new script is by tlc Creative made up of writers Damian Trasler, Dave Lovesy and Steve Clark, whose hilarious scripts were previously used by for Sinbad the Sailor in 2018 and Aladdin in 2019.
Two stalwarts who have been with the Players from the start and are involved in this year’s production are Brian Price, playing Gendarme Jean, and Jean Proctor in costume and wardrobe.
Other long-standing members are Hugh Stitt, this year playing Dame Trott after making his debut in 2003, while Anita Stitt is directing her seventh consecutive pantomime.
Tickets are selling fast and are available from Whitfield’s General Store, in Greatham, via the Greatham Village Players Facebook page or by emailing them direct at [email protected].