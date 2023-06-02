New scientific analysis by Durham University has identified the town as one the 45 local authority areas across the country that could host a geothermal plant which could heat homes and buildings through natural heat energy found deep underground.

It is part of a review of the potential of deep geothermal energy for the UK conducted by backbench MP Dr Kieran Mullan.

Deep geothermal energy generates two-thirds of the energy in Iceland and contributing to heating homes and businesses in Germany, France and the Netherlands.

Hartlepool has been named as a potential location for a possible geothermal plant to help the UK's energy production.

It is a carbon neutral resource that uses the heat from naturally occurring underground water sources to generate a large amount of usable energy.

Whilst used historically via naturally occurring hot springs, modern technology can enable it to be accessed artificially through drilling into water bearing rock to access warm water below.

The sites have been chosen because the geology allows water to flow at low pressures, rather than needing to use high pressures to “frack” the rock to create artificial flows.

According to the report, Hartlepool is also one of only six high potential locations for a deep geothermal plant identified as “most in need of levelling up”.

Dr Kieran Mullan views a deep geothermal well.

Dr Mullan explained: “In a stark finding, of the top 10 local authorities found to be most in need of levelling up, six are included in the list of high potential locations for a deep geothermal plant. 44% of the list of high potential locations for deep geothermal fall within the top 100 levelling up locations.

"This highlights that investment in deep geothermal is investment that is likely to contribute to the levelling up agenda which remains a key government priority.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “We have made rapid progress on switching to homegrown renewable electricity and have made energy security a key priority. Success is going to depend on pulling all the levers at our disposal.

"I want to thank Kieran for producing this excellent report which will help us consider whether there is a bigger role for deep geothermal.