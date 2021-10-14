Hartlepool and East Durham green spaces earn national awards

Summerhill and Ward Jackson Park, run by Hartlepool Borough Council, are the Hartlepool recipients of the accolade.

Horden Memorial Park and Horden Welfare Park, both run by Horden Parish Council, have also earned the award alongside Eden Lane Cemetery and Woodhouse Park, run by Peterlee Town Council.

Horden Welfare Park additionally receives Green Heritage Site Accreditation.

Hartlepool's Ward Jackson Park is one of the recipients of the award. Picture by Frank Reid

Keep Britain Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “At a time when parks have been at the heart of every community across the country it is perhaps not surprising that 95% of the public thinks that their local parks and green spaces need to be protected.

“This is why the Green Flag Award is so important. It ensures that parks and green spaces are managed to the highest standards and are safe and accessible for everyone to enjoy.”

