Scott Pippen Moore with a cod he caught during the competition.

Keen fisherman Scott Pippen Moore won two titles at the prestigious Paul Roggeman European Beach Championships at the weekend including Overall Winner.

More than 1,500 anglers competed in the competition by fishing in the North Sea along the Yorkshire coast between Bridlington and Spurn point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was Scott, 36, from Bishop Cuthbert, who took home the trophy and over £7,000 in prize money.

Scott Pippen Moore is presented with his trophy and cheque for £4,000 from Councillor Jane Evison for being Overall Winner in the 2023 Paul Roggeman European Beach Championships.

He came first in Saturdays men’s singles event by landing a 5.5lb cod to win £2,000.

A 2.2lb codling on the Sunday gave Scott a combined total weight of 7.7lb over the two days and put him in first place for the Overall Winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I have entered for the last 15 years. I think my previous best was fourth on the Saturday and sixth overall.

"It is the biggest beach competition in Europe and probably the most prestigious trophy to win.”

He netted £4,000 for being named Overall Winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Scott, who has fished for as long as he can remember, won third place in the Saturday pairs competition with his fishing partner Wayne Davidson, winning £750.

He also came third in the four man teams competition on Sunday to win another £500, and finished 14th for the day in the singles.

The competition, which has a £35,000 prize pot, is run by East Yorkshire Council and is based at the Sand Le Mere Holiday Park.

Scott’s bait of choice to tempt the fish was squid, cart and black lugworm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His rods were supplied to him by Hartlepool couple Jay and Maxine Lee who set up and run their own business producing sea fishing rods called Zulcron Sports.

When not working as a construction site manager, Scott travels all over the UK to fish and particularly enjoys visiting Wales and Scotland.