Twenty-year-old Olivia Theasby, from Hartlepool, will start as an apprentice aircraft mechanic in September with global aviation firm Willis Lease Finance Corporation and its subsidiary, Willis Aviation Services.

This comes just weeks after Willis Lease Finance Corporation announced plans for substantial investment in Teesside Airport of up to £25 million.

Investment in the airport includes plans for a new aircraft maintenance facility and jet centre, dubbed the Aviation Village, which could create a significant number of jobs for Teesside workers.

From left, vice president of aircraft operations at Willis Lease Finance Corporation, Kevin O'Hare, apprentice Olivia Theasby, and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation has been based in Teesside since 2020 and claims it could bring 200 well-paid jobs to the region with these developments and apprenticeships like Olivia’s.

Olivia said: “I can’t wait to start my apprenticeship and learn more in-depth, advanced practical skills, alongside more demanding theory at Hartlepool College, to work towards my licensing and further my aircraft engineering career at Willis.

“It’s amazing to have this opportunity in the aerospace industry so close to home.

"If it weren’t for Teesside International Airport and Willis’s base there, I would have had to look much further afield to get started in my career.”

Olivia completed her level three aeronautical engineering qualification with Hartlepool College of Further Education earlier this year.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Having a packed terminal and schedule of routes and holiday flights is obviously what our passengers want to see, but creating good-quality, well paid opportunities for local people across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool goes one step further.

“It shows how businesses already based there are backing our airport, seeing growth and success which benefits our local communities and economy.

"This is just the start of our plans as we press forward with our Southside development and cargo handling facility.

"It also means that young people like Olivia can stay local and go far and land their dream careers without having to move to cities like Newcastle, Manchester, or London.”