Hartlepool apprentices’ ‘ground-breaking work’ at preventing suicide in the construction industry

Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) technicians Elle Payne and Niamh Hume have led important mental health initiatives as part of placements from Hartlepool College of Further Education.

They felt it was their “moral duty” in their roles to focus on that area after becoming aware of worrying statistics.

Elle created a mental health first aid room at JMAC Group’s Stockton headquarters and Niamh introduced mental health incentives at STRABAG’s Hartlepool site.

STRABAG's Niamh Hume and JMAC Group's Elle Payne with Hartlepool College of Further Education Principal Darren Hankey/Photo: HCFE

According to figures, men in the construction industry are three times more likely to die by suicide than the national average for men and the moves are designed to help reduce those figures.

Niamh, 23, a former English Martyrs student, said: “I wanted to look at ways to help mental health in the workplace because of what I have experienced too on a personal level.

“A father figure to me committed suicide a few years ago so I know how important it is for people to have help available. He worked in the construction industry in some capacity.

“I am passionate about encouraging and supporting women who wish to work in construction, and I feel they have the potential to make a very positive contribution to this interesting and exciting industry."

Elle, 22, a former Dyke House College student, said: “We already know that a large number of workers in construction suffer from mental ill-health, as shown from many industry statistics. It is my job as a health and safety technician to protect employees from harm whether that be their mental or physical well-being.

“At JMAC we wish for all employees to return home safely to their families each night. It’s a male-dominated industry and sometimes they find it harder to open up. Knowing that you’ve done what you possibly can to keep people safe at work is a rewarding feeling.”

Hartlepool College’s lecturer Cliff Down, who has a specific responsibility for the SHE technicians, said Elle and Niamh deserve “enormous credit”.

Cliff added: “I’d like construction workers to see their work because they are showing that barriers in the tough and physically demanding world of construction can be broken down and you can get help when you need it.”