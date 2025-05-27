Chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, Jonathan Brash, Idols owner, John Gate, Police Crime Commissioner, Matt Storey, and councillor Karen Oliver standing outside Idols, on Church Street.

A series of mystery shopper visits carried out in Hartlepool to test staff’s knowledge of a customer safety scheme recorded a high success rate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five pubs, bars and clubs across Hartlepool were visited as part of the Ask Angela scheme with four “demonstrating a good knowledge” of the scheme.

Volunteers secretly attended premises and asked for Angela to see whether a vulnerable person approaching a member of staff would be given the correct safeguarding measures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Gate, owner of bar Idols, in Church Street, which operates the scheme, said: “It’s great that we have been recognised as a safe venue.

"Customer safety is always a top priority at Idols and the Ask for Angela scheme is an excellent way to promote this.

“I would encourage all venues to get behind the scheme as you never know when your help might be needed to support a vulnerable person.”

The safety phrase alerts bar, security or floor staff when a person feels they are in a dangerous situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who feels unsafe can discreetly get help by asking venue staff for Angela.

Councillor Karen Oliver, a Hartlepool Borough Council representative on the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, added: "As an authority, we are committed to ensuring that a night out in Hartlepool is a safe and enjoyable experience for all and initiatives such as Ask for Angela are a key part of this.

“I’m proud of how well Hartlepool performed in the mystery shopper test. It’s a testament to the brilliant collaboration between Hartlepool Borough Council staff, hospitality venues and other partners."