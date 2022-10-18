Hartlepool at Halloween: 16 fantastic town ghosts - and where to find them
If you ever sensed something strange while visiting any of these places then this is probably why.
Some quite well-known places in Hartlepool are believed to be inhabited by mystical creatures.
A grey lady haunting the Headland, a phantom soldier patrolling a town a museum and haunted pubs – Hartlepool has no shortage of spooky tales.
More details on some of these stories are available in the book Haunted Hartlepool and East Durham by Paul Screeton.
Have a look at the spookiest places in the area in our gallery below.
Page 1 of 4