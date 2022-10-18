News you can trust since 1877
Some unusual events have happened in Hartlepool's spookiest places.

Hartlepool at Halloween: 16 fantastic town ghosts - and where to find them

If you ever sensed something strange while visiting any of these places then this is probably why.

By Pamela Bilalova
38 minutes ago

Some quite well-known places in Hartlepool are believed to be inhabited by mystical creatures.

A grey lady haunting the Headland, a phantom soldier patrolling a town a museum and haunted pubs – Hartlepool has no shortage of spooky tales.

More details on some of these stories are available in the book Haunted Hartlepool and East Durham by Paul Screeton.

Have a look at the spookiest places in the area in our gallery below.

1. The Jacksons Arms, Tower Street

The pub is said to be home to a glamorous ghost with bleached blonde hair. Mysteriously spilling drinks have also been reported.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Headland graveyard

A Grey Lady is said to patrol the Headland graveyard and the cellars of The Cosmopolitan pub.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. The Grand Hotel

Doors would often bang shut loudly for no reason and a mischievous spirit was reported to push men who were spending a penny in the toilets.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. The Pot House, Croft Terrace

Former landlord Albert has been spotted several times at the pub, along with his good lady wife.

Photo: Frank Reid

