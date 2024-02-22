Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sarah Gate, 35, is following her childhood dream of “always wanting to be a writer” with her romance fiction novel Or Something.

It is published by Choc Lit, a publishing company which prints romance novels and women’s fiction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A search executive by day and Tiktok social media feminist by night, Sarah said: “It is a love story I suppose.

Sarah Gate, 35, is publishing her first romance fiction novel.

"It is about a woman who has never really been in a relationship before and has a troubled past and is a bit of a loner and she meets a woman who becomes her friend.

"She introduces her to her family life and it changes everything for her.

"The friend is a big believer in fate and destiny and the main character is not.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah has always wanted to be a writer but explains how it is a challenging industry, facing 122 rejections herself before being signed by Choc Lit in September of last year.

She said: “I kept thinking, this is never going to happen. I am not good enough.

"I think a lot of the time it is about being in the right place at the right time.

"There are a lot of talented people in the creative industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued: “For a long time, I was scared for anyone to read what I had written.”

It took Sarah five years to write her novel and four years for it to be published – but she never gave up.

She said: “I just think it would be a travesty waking up in my sixties knowing I had never given it a proper go.”

Sarah has taken to TikTok to document her life and experiences as a fiction author, offering advice and guidance to new and existing authors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about her novel, she said: “There are some strong messages there so I am hoping that people will be able to relate to them.”