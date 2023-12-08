The founder of one of Hartlepool’s community projects had the honour of meeting the Princess of Wales at an event in London.

Emilie de Brujin, founder of Hartlepool Baby Bank, based in Crown Buildings, Hartlepool, met her as a new royal initiative was launched.

Emilie joined four other baby banks from across the UK to speak to the Princess of Wales about the work they do and the impact it has on their communities.

In June 2021, the Princess of Wales launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to increase awareness of the importance of early years in influencing people’s lives.

Emilie de Bruijn, chair of Hartlepool Baby Bank, pictured front left, standing alongside members of Baby Bank Alliance and the Princess of Wales.

She is now providing support to families in the lead up to Christmas.

Speaking about meeting the Princess of Wales, Emilie said: “It was amazing, she was so lovely and so kind.

"She was very interested in what we do and has an interest in using her position to open up conversations about baby banks and awareness.”

Hartlepool Baby Bank and other baby banks across the UK recently came together to create a support network for baby banks across the country and to support families with young children.

Emilie de Bruijn, chair of Hartlepool Baby Bank, pictured first on the left, speaking to the Princess of Wales.

This new alliance, Baby Banks Alliance, includes Hartlepool Baby Bank, Giovanna Fletcher, Save the Children UK, High Peak Baby Bank, Little Village HQ and Baby Bank Network Bristol.

Emilie, who is chair of Hartlepool Baby Bank, said: "We work together with the purpose of creating a support network for baby banks and to improve standards and support families.

"As part of that, we were invited to the event.

"Ourselves and four others were able to attend and meet the Princess.”

Just last month Hartlepool Baby Bank received the King’s Award for Voluntary Service, which is the highest award that can be given to a local volunteer group in the UK.

The award is the equivalent to an MBE and recognises voluntary groups that have made an outstanding impact in their local community.

Hartlepool Baby Bank, which was founded in 2019 by three mothers, helps families save money, cut down on waste and provides a place for parents to get help and support.