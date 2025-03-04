Hartlepool band Northern Hospitality have announced what they describe as “the biggest gig of our lives”.

The four-piece group will support former Kasabian front man Tom Meighan at the Sunderland Live Arena, in Houghton-le-Spring, on Friday, May 23,

It will be Meighan’s only date in the North East before he and his band embark on a busy summer of festival appearances.

He promises “iconic anthems” from his time with Kasabian as well as songs from new album Roadrunner.

Northern Hospitality, meanwhile, were previously among support acts for The Kaiser Chiefs and Feeder at last year’s Hartlepool Soundwave Festival at Seaton Carew.

Their new single, Six Feet Underside, was released in February.

Speaking about the Sunderland Live Arena date on social media, the band wrote: “This will be one to remember and we are fully aiming to blow the roof clean off.”

Tickets costing £30 plus booking fee are now available at /www.skiddle.com/.