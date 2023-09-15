Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Para Alta will be taking to the stage at the Town Hall, in Raby Road, four years after a “bitter-sweet” farewell gig at the same venue.

The indie band was founded in 2010 with the group landing a record deal and moving to London in 2017 before splitting two years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now band members and friends Tom Sotheran (drums), Luke Cowley (guitar), Sonny Williamson (bass), Jonny Bee (vocals, guitar), all 29, are set to return to the stage and perform some new music at a one-off come back concert on Saturday, September 23.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left to right: Para Alta band members Luke Cowley (guitar), Sonny Williamson (bass), Jonny Bee (vocals, guitar) and Tom Sotheran (drums) are set for a comeback concert in Hartlepool./Photo: Lily Henderson

Luke said: "We are really looking forward to the gig. It’s a big venue so it would be great to pack it out. Ticket sales have been pretty awesome so far.”

The band “hadn’t been in the same room” since the farewell gig in 2019, with Luke and Jonny remaining in London, Sonny moving to Australia and Tom getting back to Hartlepool.

But they were reunited thanks to the upcoming wedding of best friend and former band member Grant Shears, also from Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Myself and Sonny are best men at the wedding and Jonny and Tom are groomsmen,” Luke said.

"Sonny is back for three months leading up to the wedding, so we had a conversation, maybe we should have a little play together in a room and that turned into ‘Why don’t we do a little show?’. Then the little show turned into another big one.”

He added: “The best part about doing a comeback is hanging out again. We actually hadn’t been in the same room together since the farewell gig.

“It was really nice mending the bridges and seeing each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band performed a secret set at the Deep North festival in Hartlepool at the end of August and have written some new music.

“We’re not entirely sure what the future holds. We are hopeful that we can record some new music and then we’ll see,” Luke said.

The Para Alta Comeback show, with opening acts Max Bianco and Mercedes, will take place from 7pm at Hartlepool Town Hall on Saturday, September 23.