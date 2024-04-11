Hartlepool bar and restaurant The Dancing Cup closes after three months in business
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Dancing Cup, in York Road, Hartlepool, has shut as its most recent lease holders could "no longer commit to running the business.”
Leon Smith, the former co-lease holder, said: “Unfortunately, due to sickness and staffing, we can no longer commit to running the business.
"We are really sad and we would like to thank everyone who has supported us over the last few months.”
Leon, 33, and mum Allison Smith, 54, from Hartlepool, took over the lease in January, opening it to the public on January 20 with a successful launch night featuring live music.
Across the past three months, the Dancing Cup has served as a cafe during the day and a bar at night, hosting weekly quiz nights and themed events.
The pair originally bought a burger truck to start their “family-based business” before deciding to bring the cafe back to life instead.
Leon said after the Dancing Cup opened: “My mum and I have always aspired to run a family-based business, which is in the heart of the community."
Leon and Allison aimed to make The Dancing Cup an affordable business, understanding “how times can be hard”.
Leon said: “By keeping the prices low, we aim to attract local people from Hartlepool, including community based projects, members of the general public and offer discounted events with meal deals and parties.”
The current owner of the building is looking for new tenants to occupy the premises.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.