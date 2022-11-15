Hartlepool bar offers 'cheapest pints in country' as it confirms World Cup final closure date

Hornsey’s Bar and Grill, off Coronation Drive, Seaton Carew, will close its doors on Sunday, December 18, after 17 years.

Owner Spencer Hornsey told the Mail negotiations to sell the business are still ongoing and that there is a “strong possibility” that a deal could be concluded soon.

Closing a week before Christmas, however, will allow Mr Hornsey and his family to enjoy the festivities together for the first time since the bar opened.

Hornsey's owner Spencer Hornsey pictured outside the Seaton bar and grill after Hartlepool United won promotion in 2021.

Mr Hornsey, 51, who is the son of former Hartlepool United chairman Harold Hornsey, said: “Having the World Cup finish the week before Christmas is like having two Christmases together.

"We wanted to go out on a high with the place packed and hopefully England can do their bit by winning the cup.”

As a thank you to customers, the bar is selling pints for £2 – a deal described as the “cheapest in country” – between 4pm-7pm from Mondays-Fridays.

Mr Hornsey said: “We will be showing every single game and charging £2 a pint is a thank you to everyone for their support over the years. Basically we are losing money selling it.”

Spencer and Rosie Hornsey behind the bar at Hornsey's in 2011.

He also thanked staff and wife Rosie, 49, as well as children Colette, 28, Chrystal, 26, and Ruben, 20, for their support.

The family continue to run Club H, in Church Street, with other ventures also in the pipeline.

Reflecting on “amazing times” at Hornsey’s, he added: “It has been an incredible experience. We even renewed our vows in the pub. It is like a church to us.”