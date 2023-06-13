The popular BBC Tees presenter welcomed Eric Hughes, who lives at Redfern House care home in Redcar, on his Goffy at the Weekend show after learning it was soon to be Eric’s 60th birthday.

The two have been friends since meeting five years ago.

Eric is a regular at the Riverside stadium, where he is well-known for delivering updates to anyone wanting to know scores elsewhere thanks to the large radio he uses to carry around with him.

Eric Hughes (left) and Paul 'Goffy' Gough with the signed picture of Brian Robson.

Goffy has name-checked his mate on his show many times.

He said: “When he mentioned it was his 60th birthday in a little while I though yeah, let’s do it, let’s get Eric on because he’s got great memories.

“It was lovely to sit down and chat with him and get him on the radio for the very first time to recall his Boro times.”

Eric told listeners Bryan Robson was the best player Middlesbrough ever had and his best friend.

He was buzzing when Goffy gave him a signed photo of “Robbo” which now has pride of place in Eric’s room.

Natasha Dodkins, acting manager at Redfern House, said: “After the interview we were thrilled to see a lovely Facebook post by Goffy, aimed at my colleagues, that said: ‘Thanks to great people for bringing joy to his life and making him smile’.

“We were so delighted by that.”