Hartlepool beacons to be lit as Hartlepool Jubilee celebration plans unveiled by council chiefs

The Headland and its newly-refurbished Elephant Rock outdoor events space will be the focus for a number of activities by musicians and artists during the upcoming four-day bank holiday weekend from June 2 to 5.

Beacons on the Headland and at Seaton Carew will also be lit to mark the momentous occasion.

Residents are invited to watch the lighting of the beacons at 9pm on Thursday, June 2, on The Front at Seaton Carew, or on the Headland’s Town Moor.

On the evening of Saturday, June 4, the council will live stream the BBC’s star-studded Platinum Party at the Palace at the Elephant Rock, off Moor Parade.

On Sunday, June 5, artists from across Europe are due to take over the Headland with performances in the Squircle and Elephant Rock.

It is being organised by the Hartlepool Waterfront Festival team.

Also on Sunday, the Redheugh Gardens will also play host to a “sound garden” by local musician Madeleine Smyth weaving together local memories of the Queen and her reign and sounds from across the country.

Various activities will be held at the restored Elephant Rock outdoor space on the Headland for the jubilee celebrations.

Councillor Shane Moore, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “The Queen has been a wonderful servant of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth and it is great that we are able to celebrate her reign in this way.

“I really hope people across Hartlepool will welcome the opportunity to join together to celebrate the amazing commitment and dedication of Her Majesty The Queen – our longest reigning monarch and the first to mark a Platinum Jubilee.”

Council managing director Denise McGuckin added: “Next month’s four day bank holiday weekend will provide us with a unique opportunity to celebrate our wonderful Queen and it’s a great time to be hosting our first events at Elephant Rock, our award-winning events space on the Headland."

Seaton Carew's beacon will be lit at 9pm on Thursday, June 2.

In addition to the large scale events, a full programme of events and activities will also take place at Community Hubs and libraries, plus Hartlepool Art Gallery and the Museum of Hartlepool.