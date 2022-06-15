Hartlepool Beavers, Cubs and Brownies celebrate Platinum Jubilee with a day of archery and axe throwing

Nearly 40 Beavers, Cubs and Brownies marked the occasion on Saturday, June 11, with a day of archery, axe throwing and a street style party picnic.

The young members, aged 5–10, also had a go at jousting and tested their balancing skills on the slackline.

The event, which took place at the Scout Centre, in Hartlepool, ended with a real campfire and toasting of marshmallows.

The youngsters tried out archery.

One youngster at the party said: “I thought it was lovely and I hope we have another party like that at brownies. I really enjoyed games. Thank you for planning such a brilliant day.”

Another added: “It was brilliant and I loved it. My favourite part was the axe throwing.”

Brownies leader Karen Lee said: “As leaders we have really enjoyed working together to bring this special event to the youngsters, sharing our skills to put together a wonderful day.”

Over 37 youngsters from Hartlepool attended the event.