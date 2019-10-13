Some of the bar staff at ther Hartlepool Round Table Beer Festival at the Borough Hall, on Saturday.

The event is held every second weekend in October and was staged at the Borough Hall, Middlegate, on the Headland.

It featured 56 different cask beers and ciders, attracting visitors from far and wide.

One German man made the trip to the festival from his homeland.

Pictured at the Hartlepool Round Table Beer Festival at the Borough Hall, on Saturday, are l-r Keith Kitching, Ben Spowart, Keith Stanson and Steve Gaffney all of Hartlepool.

Entertainment included top U2 tribute act U2UK and Madness tribute band One Step Behind.

Local band King’s Contraband also played live.

The festival is organised by the Hartlepool Round Table.

Chairman Paul Thompson was delighted by how well it went and the numbers involved.

Pictured enjoying a pint at the Hartlepool Round Table Beer Festival at the Borough Hall, on Saturday are l-r Amy Mawdesley of Newcastle, Iain Fawcett, Adam Davison and Natasha Caden all of Hartlepool.

He said: “It’s massively up on 2018.

“We’ve had an absolutely bumper year.

“It’s one of our best years ever in terms of fund-raising in all of our 24 years.

“We had 56 different types of beer and cider available as well as wine. But we ran out of beer and glasses.

“It was hard work to watch everyone enjoying themselves without having a drink yourself!

“The organisation was spot on and the people of Hartlepool never fail to support us.

“All of the money raised this year is going to local causes.

“It hasn’t been decided yet how it will be allocated and to which groups.

“But it will all be to smaller charities, when in the past it’s been the bigger ones.

“All the charities we give to will be Hartlepool-based and will be for children, the elderly and the disabled.

Rene Schope, from Germany, was among those at the festival, having attended a previous one.

Paul added: “He liked it so much that he came back. So thank you to him.

“I’d like to thank the sponsors too and everyone from the Hartlepool Round Table. But I’d also like to thank the people of Hartlepool for their continued fantastic support.”