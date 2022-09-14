News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Hartlepool bell ringers answer national call in tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Church bells have been ringing out across Hartlepool in tribute to the Queen.

By Mark Payne
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 2:50 pm

Hartlepool’s bell ringers have followed the national call to ring following the death of Her Majesty.

The bells at St Aidan’s Church, in Stockton Road, which were half muffled, were rung for 45 minutes at noon on Friday, September 9.

On Saturday, the muffles were removed and the bells were rung to celebrate the proclamation of King Charles III.

Andrew Frost of Hartlepool bell ringers outside St Aidan's Church.

Most Popular

The bells in the town will now remain silent until the day of the Queen’s funeral on Monday September 19, except for Thursday evening when St Oswald’s Church in Brougham Terrace will ring half muffled in a quarter peal attempt in memory of the Queen.

Finally, on Monday the bells at both St Aidan’s and St Oswald’s churches will ring, half muffled, for one hour immediately before the Queen’s State Funeral.

The bell ringers previously rang in tribute following the death of Prince Philip last year.

Read More

Read More
The Hartlepool landmarks which will be lit up in purple in tribute to the Queen
Queen Elizabeth II. Photo by STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
Elizabeth IIQueenHartlepoolCharles III