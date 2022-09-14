Hartlepool bell ringers answer national call in tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Hartlepool’s bell ringers have followed the national call to ring following the death of Her Majesty.

The bells at St Aidan’s Church, in Stockton Road, which were half muffled, were rung for 45 minutes at noon on Friday, September 9.

On Saturday, the muffles were removed and the bells were rung to celebrate the proclamation of King Charles III.

Andrew Frost of Hartlepool bell ringers outside St Aidan's Church.

The bells in the town will now remain silent until the day of the Queen’s funeral on Monday September 19, except for Thursday evening when St Oswald’s Church in Brougham Terrace will ring half muffled in a quarter peal attempt in memory of the Queen.

Finally, on Monday the bells at both St Aidan’s and St Oswald’s churches will ring, half muffled, for one hour immediately before the Queen’s State Funeral.

The bell ringers previously rang in tribute following the death of Prince Philip last year.