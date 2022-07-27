NE BMX have attended the world championships before but this year they have seen the highest number of riders qualify.

Riders competing in Nantes are aged between 12 and 52.

The club has members based across the North East including Hartlepool, Newcastle, Darlington, Middlesbrough, Thirsk and Redcar.

Back Row (left to right): Gary Carver, Chris Maddren. Front Row (left to right): Alex Dunkley, Savannah Carver, Henry Rayner.

Committee member Paul Rayner said: “All of the riders are excited and some especially as it is their first time.

"Although once at the track, I’m sure the nerves will hit home.”

NE BMX club trains at Summerhill Country Park, off Catcote Road, every Wednesday and Saturday for two hours, with riders expected to complete eight to ten hours of fitness at home.

The club’s elite riders train full-time and are supported by British Cycling, the main national governing body for cycling in the UK.

NE BMX has had one elite rider but due to Covid, they had to leave the programme.

Speaking about the world championships, Paul said: “To qualify for the Worlds you have to race at a national level.

"The top 14 riders in each category qualify for the Worlds.”

The club runs beginner and advanced sessions, offering a first session completely free.

Riders must have a full face helmet, a bike, gloves and long trousers in order to ride.

The club does, however, have a small number of bikes and helmets that can be loaned to newcomers.