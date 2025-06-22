Hartlepool bodybuilder Adam flexes his muscles to win top finish at NABBA Worlds in Sydney
He travelled to the international NABBA Worlds bodybuilding show in Sydney when he competed against fellow musclemen from all over the world.
Adam, 34, from Hartlepool, secured his top three finish in the amateur Classic Bodybuilding class.
He said: “I was buzzing. The NABBA Worlds is the second most prestigious event after the NABBA Universe show.
"I never go into the shows thinking about where I’m going to finish or about the other competitors.
"For me, it’s more about how I have improved. But it was a real global competition so to come third was really good.
“I was over the moon.”
Adam finished just behind the winner from America and second place from New Zealand.
He secured an invite to the event due to him winning NABBA’s Mr Britain event previously.
Away from flexing his muscles on stage, Adam runs his own digital marketing business and lectures in the subject at universities around the region including Teesside and Sunderland.
But although he enters competitions as an amateur, he takes the sport very seriously with gym visits for cardio and weight training several times a week before a show as well as sticking to a strict diet.
"It’s a lifestyle,” said Adam.
He trains at Hartlepool’s Xtreme Fitness and couldn’t have a better coach in the gym’s owner Eddy Ellwood who holds the record for the most NABBA Universe titles.
Adam is aiming to enter the event himself this October when it comes to Newcastle.
He is also a professional wrestler and has enjoyed some recent highlights in the ring.
Appearing under his stage name Shreddy, Adam made his Las Vegas debut at a convention in the entertainment capital of the world in April.
And in March, he appeared on WWE’s Smackdown show screened on Netflix.
He is also due to jet off to Japan in August for another show.
It was Adam’s love for WWE wrestling as a child that led to him lifting weights while in secondary school.
He took part in his first bodybuilding show in 2013.