Hartlepool Bodycare store to close this Saturday as company goes into administration

Shopping centre bosses have now confirmed that a popular beauty retailer will be closing its doors to the public this weekend after the company filed for administration earlier this month.

Bodycare, which has been operating a store in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre for years, will be closing its doors to the public on Saturday, September 20.

The beauty retailer filed for administration on Friday, September 5, immediately closing 32 of its 137 shops across the country.

The company's administrators have since closed another 30 stores, with more set to close in the coming days and weeks.

The news came after the company reported a number of challenges in recent years including rising costs, a shortage of stock and costs associated with operating stores.

Nick Holloway, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator, said: “We’d like to express our sincere thanks to the hundreds of dedicated Bodycare staff who have shown such professionalism since our appointment.

"We will continue to trade the remaining 85 stores while we remain in discussions with interested parties with the aim of preserving as much of the business as possible.”

Administrators have received interest from a number of parties in relation to the company’s existing stores and hope to strike a deal soon.

Middleton Grange Shopping Centre has had no formal communication from the administrators and is unable to comment at this time.