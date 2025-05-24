An established author from Hartlepool has published a selection of short stories about prominent world leaders and political figures throughout history.

Phil Blacksmith’s 16 short stories in Lead Us Not cover “satire, drama, speculative fiction and spy thriller”

Among the famous names to feature are President John Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe and former British Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

In one of the stories, President Kennedy is prematurely removed from an age regression therapy session – leaving the United States to effectively be run by a six year old.

Lead Us Not is the fourth selection of short stories that Phil has published and comes less than a year after the release of his last book, German Quartet, in June of last year.

German Quartet contains four stories from the years leading up to the Second World War until the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Phil, who currently lives in York, said: “The book, which is available online, consists of stories written over a considerable length of time, brought together when there was enough on a common theme to constitute a book.

“Political cynicism and scepticism might have been part of the inspiration but entertainment has to be more dominant than ideologising in such a project.”

Phil’s interests lie in modern history and politics, although few of his ideas “come from direct experience”.

He said: “People do ask where all my ideas come from but it is difficult to answer, as we are influenced by everything around us.

"Very few of my ideas come from direct experience, though there are exceptions.”

Phil, whose second wife was late TV singing star Julie Rayne, continued: “My late mother Cynthia Smith had a novel published and, after my father died, I found a manuscript of an unpublished novel in his desk, so I suppose writing is in the family.

"I certainly remember scribbling little stories when I was a kid.”

Phil has an MA in ideology from Durham University and adds: “I'm not a card-carrying Anarchist but I think a lot of political scepticism and cynicism is healthy.”

Lead Us Not is available to buy for £10 at a range of book shops including Waterstones and Amazon.