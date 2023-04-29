Hartlepool-born Jeff Stelling to leave Sky Sports Soccer Saturday programme

Former Hartlepool Mail reporter Stelling was given a round of applause by the programme’s guest panel after he revealed his decision live on air on April 29.

The Hartlepool United club president, 68, who hosts the show, said: “I've been at Sky for more than 30 years and loved every moment of my time as part of the Soccer Saturday team.

"It is now the right time to move on and give Sky Sports viewers a break from my relentless rants, bad gags and over the top celebrations of Hartlepool United goals. It's been a lot of fun, for me at least."

Jeff Stelling at the 2021 Hartlepool United National League play-off final.

Sky Sports director of football Gary Hughes praised Stelling, who writes a monthly column for the Mail, for “a brilliant 30-plus year career at Sky, including over 25 years as the much-loved host of Soccer Saturday”.

He added: "Jeff has been synonymous with Saturday afternoon football for decades, exciting and enthusing football fans everywhere. His unique broadcasting ability and passion for the game has made Soccer Saturday an unmissable fixture for fans and has won him a multitude of awards.”

