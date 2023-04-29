News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
1 hour ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
5 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
7 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
21 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
21 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill

Hartlepool-born Jeff Stelling to leave Sky Sports Soccer Saturday programme

Hartlepool-born television presenter Jeff Stelling has announced that he will be leaving Sky Sports’s Soccer Saturday show at the end of the current football season.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 29th Apr 2023, 15:37 BST- 1 min read

Former Hartlepool Mail reporter Stelling was given a round of applause by the programme’s guest panel after he revealed his decision live on air on April 29.

The Hartlepool United club president, 68, who hosts the show, said: “I've been at Sky for more than 30 years and loved every moment of my time as part of the Soccer Saturday team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is now the right time to move on and give Sky Sports viewers a break from my relentless rants, bad gags and over the top celebrations of Hartlepool United goals. It's been a lot of fun, for me at least."

Jeff Stelling at the 2021 Hartlepool United National League play-off final.Jeff Stelling at the 2021 Hartlepool United National League play-off final.
Jeff Stelling at the 2021 Hartlepool United National League play-off final.
Most Popular

Sky Sports director of football Gary Hughes praised Stelling, who writes a monthly column for the Mail, for “a brilliant 30-plus year career at Sky, including over 25 years as the much-loved host of Soccer Saturday”.

He added: "Jeff has been synonymous with Saturday afternoon football for decades, exciting and enthusing football fans everywhere. His unique broadcasting ability and passion for the game has made Soccer Saturday an unmissable fixture for fans and has won him a multitude of awards.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
57 fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United supporters following our club across t...
Related topics:Jeff StellingHartlepoolSky SportsHartlepool MailHartlepool United