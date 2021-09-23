Hartlepool-born Manchester Arena bombing victim 'continues to inspire' family

Mother-of-three Ms Tweddle, a former pupil at the town’s Dyke School School, was one of 22 victims to die following the blast on May 22, 2017.

Living in Blackpool at the time, she had accompanied a friend to Manchester whose daughter had attended the Ariana Grande concert.

Fifty-one-year-old Ms Tweddle, described as a “warrior mum” by daughters Harriet, Lily and Isabelle Taylor, was heading for the exit of the City Room foyer when the explosion took place at 10.31pm and collapsed soon after.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool-born Jane Tweddle lost her life in the Manchester Arena attack in May 2017.

A member of the public went to assist, together with a British Transport Police constable, after he saw her friend leaning over her and shouting for help.

He knelt next to her and tried to comfort Ms Tweddle, the inquiry heard.

He went to check on his own daughter who was waiting in his car and when he returned the police officer was still there.

But he thought Ms Tweddle’s breathing had deteriorated and she was bleeding heavily.

Jane Tweddle "continues to inspire" her children even after her death.

He continued to try and reassure her, he added, but believed he saw her die when he was with her.

Two police constables and an Arena first aider went on to perform CPR and a defibrillator was later used in a bid to revive her.

A post-mortem examination concluded she died from a neck injury and a later forensic pathological review found it was unsurvivable even with prompt medical attention at the scene.

Lawyer Duncan Atkinson ead out a family tribute to a “much loved mum, daughter, sister, aunty and friend”.

Manchester Arena inquiry head Sir John Saunders.

He said: “She was her daughters’ warrior mum. She taught them to be kind and to stick together. She made their house full of love and laughter.

“Jane’s outlook on life continues to inspire them.

“Her daughters will always be grateful for those who did their best to help their beloved mum on the night of 22nd May 2017.”

Ms Tweddle, a receptionist at South Shore Academy, in Blackpool, was also “cherished ” by the young people whose lives she touched while working there, the inquiry heard.

A memorial to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing at nearby Victoria Station.

Addressing her family, Sir John said: “Jane helped and inspired many young people but particularly her children in whose life she played a central part and still plays to this day.

“They are as devoted to her as she was them and she continues to inspire them.

“I particularly liked her response to her children when they asked what the time was – ‘it’s the time of your life, never forget it’.

"She lived by that motto and we can all learn a great deal from that. I’m sorry for your loss.”

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, also died in the blast following the concert.

His younger brother, Hashem Abedi, was found guilty of 22 counts of murder last year and jailed for life with a minimum tariff of 55 years.

The public inquiry at Manchester Magistrates’ Court continues

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.