The Royal Mail has issued 12 stamps as a tribute to one of the most revered and influential bands of all time.

They feature images of some of Iron Maiden’s legendary performances over the years.

Janick, who was born in Hartlepool and who often supports Hartlepool United at the Suit Direct Stadium, appears on a stamp with band members Dave Murray and Bruce Dickinson from their concert in Rio de Janeiro in January 2001.

Left to right: Dave Murray, Bruce Dickinson and Janick Gers in Rio de Janeiro, January 2001.

David Gold, of Royal Mail, said: “Few bands in the history of rock music can be called bona fide rock legends – but Iron Maiden are just that – and more.

"We fully expect their fans will love these stamps as much as we do.”

Iron Maiden are only the fifth music group to get dedicated stamps after The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Queen and most recently the Rolling Stones.

Founded in east London in the mid-1970s by songwriter and bassist Steve Harris, they have been hailed as one of most influential bands of all time racking up over 100 million record sales.

Janick Gers on the terraces at Hartlepool United.

Harris said of the stamps: “We’re all very proud that Royal Mail has chosen to honour the band’s legacy like this and we know our fans will feel the same way.”

A further four stamps pay homage to the band’s mascot Eddie with his own miniature sheet.

They are available to pre-order now at www.royalmail.com/ironmaiden and go on general sale from January 12.