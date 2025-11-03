Council chiefs have agreed to transfer a patch of overgrown land to a charity to help tackle anti-social behaviour amid plans to bring a former care home back into use.

The 244-square metre area is located between the southern boundary of the former Gretton Court nursing home in Heather Grove, off Jesmond Gardens, Hartlepool, and another fence 2.5metres to the south.

The ex-care facility is owned by registered charity The Greatham Foundation and is subject to proposals to be converted into 14 bungalows providing accommodation for residents with dementia.

A Hartlepool Borough Council report notes the area has “suffered from anti-social behaviour over a number of years, primarily from youths entering the site from the overgrown strip” between the fences.

The former Gretton Court Nursing Home.

It has therefore been agreed to transfer the ownership of the land to the charity to allow it to “control the area and prevent further anti-social behaviour.”

Documents note this would also “assist the foundation with its development” to convert the site into bungalows.