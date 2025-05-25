Hartlepool Borough Council announces temporary carpark closure
A carpark in the centre of town is closing it doors to the public temporarily for maintenance works.
The Basement Car Park, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool, will be closed to vehicles on Tuesday, May 27, so that extractor fans can be serviced.
A pedestrian route to and from the shopping centre through the car park will be available throughout the day.
Vehicles will still be able to park in the West Side Car Park.
