Candidates are needed for the Hartlepool Borough Council elections on Thursday, May 2, with interested parties encouraged to attend an information event at the Hartlepool Civic Centre at 10am on Saturday, March 16.

Councillor duties include attending council meetings every six to eight weeks and, when chosen, being a member of other committees.

Councillors are not paid a salary but they do receive an allowance.

Hartlepool Borough Council appeals to the public for new candidates to stand in the elections on May 2, 2024.

Training, support and equipment is also provided.

To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years of age and either registered to vote in Hartlepool or have lived, worked or owned a property in the borough for at least 12 months prior to the election.

For more information or to express an interest in attending the event, contact the council’s elections team on (01429) 523088 or at elections@hartlepool.gov.uk.