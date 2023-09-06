News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool Borough Council buys 18 homes to rent at Keepmoat's new Antler Park development

The supply of affordable housing in Hartlepool has been given a further boost.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 6th Sep 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 10:13 BST
Hartlepool Borough Council has acquired 18 homes for rent – 10 two/three-bedroomed houses and eight two-bedroomed bungalows – at housebuilder Keepmoat’s Antler Park development off Brenda Road.

This brings the total number of properties owned and managed by the council to 349.

Their acquisition has been made possible by funding from the council and Homes England.

From left to right, Beverley Bearne, Hartlepool Borough Council's assistant director (development and growth), Councillor Paddy Brown, deputy leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, and Sarah Armstrong, Keepmoat Homes’ land and partnerships director.From left to right, Beverley Bearne, Hartlepool Borough Council's assistant director (development and growth), Councillor Paddy Brown, deputy leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, and Sarah Armstrong, Keepmoat Homes’ land and partnerships director.
Councillor Paddy Brown, the council’s deputy leader, said: “As an authority, we have a strong, ongoing commitment to support and encourage the provision of high-quality, affordable homes which meet the needs of residents.

“I’d like to thank Keepmoat and Homes England for their support in making possible the acquisition of these excellent properties.”

The 10 new houses are already in the council’s ownership and are in the process of being allocated while the bungalows will follow shortly.

They will be advertised for rent on the council’s social housing lettings platform Hartlepool Homesearch at www.hartlepoolhomesearch.co.uk

