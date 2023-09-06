Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool Borough Council has acquired 18 homes for rent – 10 two/three-bedroomed houses and eight two-bedroomed bungalows – at housebuilder Keepmoat’s Antler Park development off Brenda Road.

This brings the total number of properties owned and managed by the council to 349.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their acquisition has been made possible by funding from the council and Homes England.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left to right, Beverley Bearne, Hartlepool Borough Council's assistant director (development and growth), Councillor Paddy Brown, deputy leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, and Sarah Armstrong, Keepmoat Homes’ land and partnerships director.

Councillor Paddy Brown, the council’s deputy leader, said: “As an authority, we have a strong, ongoing commitment to support and encourage the provision of high-quality, affordable homes which meet the needs of residents.

“I’d like to thank Keepmoat and Homes England for their support in making possible the acquisition of these excellent properties.”

The 10 new houses are already in the council’s ownership and are in the process of being allocated while the bungalows will follow shortly.