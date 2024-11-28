Council chiefs are to begin a legal process in the New Year for plans to deliver a long-awaited new road into Hartlepool off the A19.

The Hartlepool Western Link project, previously labelled the Elwick bypass, features the erection of a circular ramped slip road, bridge structure and a new highway north of Elwick village connecting to existing routes.

The latest meeting of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee heard compulsory purchase action will soon be taken to acquire land to progress with the project.

The road is due to be created north of Elwick village off the A19 at Hartlepool.

Tony Hanson, executive director of development, neighbourhoods and regulatory services, said: “This is a project which was started a number of years ago now but we’ve had significant delays.

“We’ve also had challenges around the land ownership, so agents, some of the agents have not necessarily engaged with us.

“The intention is to progress with the compulsory purchase order (CPO) in the early part of next year because in all honesty we’ve got to the point whereby we need to take the scheme forward.”

In March 2023 councillors approved the use of a CPO and other related orders to acquire land where necessary.

Officers added they also previously faced delays around agreeing the scheme’s design with National Highways and it took “17 versions” before they reached a consensus.

Mr Hanson said they are now working on further detailed design work with National Highways due to be completed in the background while the CPO is carried out.

The current expected completion date is December 2028.