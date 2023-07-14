Hartlepool Borough Council issues appeal to trace friends or relatives of Dennis Walter Watson after death in University Hospital of North Tees
Authorities have issued an appeal to trace any surviving relatives or friends of a Hartlepool man.
Dennis Walter Watson, formerly of Darwin Grove, passed away in North Tees Hospital aged 79 on Saturday, July 8.
He had more recently been a resident in Seaton Hall Nursing Home, at Seaton Carew.
The user property and finance Team within adult services at Hartlepool Borough Council are very keen to trace any surviving relatives or friends of Mr Watson in order that they can attend his funeral.
The council said: “We would be very grateful if they would please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”
The team can be contacted by phone on (01429) 284290 or by email at [email protected]