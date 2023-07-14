News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool Borough Council issues appeal to trace friends or relatives of Dennis Walter Watson after death in University Hospital of North Tees

Authorities have issued an appeal to trace any surviving relatives or friends of a Hartlepool man.
By Mark Payne
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 13:11 BST

Dennis Walter Watson, formerly of Darwin Grove, passed away in North Tees Hospital aged 79 on Saturday, July 8.

He had more recently been a resident in Seaton Hall Nursing Home, at Seaton Carew.

The user property and finance Team within adult services at Hartlepool Borough Council are very keen to trace any surviving relatives or friends of Mr Watson in order that they can attend his funeral.

The University Hospital of North Tees.
The University Hospital of North Tees.
The council said: “We would be very grateful if they would please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

The team can be contacted by phone on (01429) 284290 or by email at [email protected]

